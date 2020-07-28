See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Erin Langford, FNP-C

Family Medicine
2.5 (4)
Erin Langford, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

    4588 Paradise Blvd NW # 100, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 998-1717
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 28, 2020
    Erin is a kind human being and in my opinion has found her calling. She listens to all your concerns and also answers emails that I have sent her from mypreschart! I'm glad she's my caregiver! :)
    Sherri B. — Jul 28, 2020
    About Erin Langford, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1144797135
