Erin Lewis

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Erin Lewis

Erin Lewis is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Erin Lewis works at Ozarks Dermatology Specialists in Springfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ozarks Dermatology Specialists
    3808 S Greystone Ct, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 889-3332

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 22, 2022
Erin was super sweet. She ended up taking a couple moles off, and she talked me through everything both before and as it was happening. I got a little emotional beforehand, and she calmed me down.
Chelsea — Jun 22, 2022
Photo: Erin Lewis
About Erin Lewis

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356955231
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Erin Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Lewis works at Ozarks Dermatology Specialists in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Erin Lewis’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Erin Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Lewis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

