Dr. Erin Lord, OD
Overview of Dr. Erin Lord, OD
Dr. Erin Lord, OD is an Optometrist in Dedham, MA.
Dr. Lord's Office Locations
Lenscrafters #208870 Providence Hwy, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 329-0067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Lord was excellent. She is cheerful, knowledgeable and patient. She took all the time needed to explain both the process of the exam and the results. She did not attempt to "up-sell" procedures or products. I have found my optometrist!
About Dr. Erin Lord, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336556984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lord has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lord accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.
