Erin Loughery, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Erin Loughery, APRN
Erin Loughery, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Erin Loughery works at
Erin Loughery's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1956
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Erin is thorough and makes you feel comfortable at appointments. I really have appreciated her calm manner and responsiveness to any questions. I have had an excellent experience with entire urology office at Backus.
About Erin Loughery, APRN
- Urology
- English
- 1497012520
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Loughery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Loughery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Loughery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Erin Loughery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Loughery.
