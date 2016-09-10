Dr. Erin Mark, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Mark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erin Mark, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ann Arbor, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2010 Hogback Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 386-0041
-
2
1062 Orndorf Dr, Brighton, MI 48116
Directions
(734) 386-0041
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter needed help so badly, and no one that we saw seemed to be able to provide that help. I was going crazy, I was almost ready to give up and then we saw Dr. Mark. She saved my daughter. She saved me. Thank God for Erin. See her, you'll find out what I mean. She has my highest recommendation!
About Dr. Erin Mark, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306272042
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
