Erin Martin, FNP-BC

Erin Martin, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erin Martin, FNP-BC

Erin Martin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN. They graduated from Southern Adventist University-Msn Family Nurse Practioner Program and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Erin Martin works at CHI Memorial Primary Care and Sports Medicine Associates Hixson in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Primary Care and Sports Medicine Associates Hixson
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 306, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control
Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control

Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Erin Martin, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932440260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Adventist University-Msn Family Nurse Practioner Program
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Martin, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Martin works at CHI Memorial Primary Care and Sports Medicine Associates Hixson in Hixson, TN. View the full address on Erin Martin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Erin Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.