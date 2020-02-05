Overview of Erin Martin, FNP-BC

Erin Martin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN. They graduated from Southern Adventist University-Msn Family Nurse Practioner Program and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Erin Martin works at CHI Memorial Primary Care and Sports Medicine Associates Hixson in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.