See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Erin Martinez, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Erin Martinez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erin Martinez, NP

Erin Martinez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Erin Martinez works at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Erin Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KMC Physician's Group (PRIVATE OFFICE)
    6401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 868-6480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erin Martinez?

    Sep 21, 2022
    Very caring and knowledgeable
    Tony — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erin Martinez, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Erin Martinez, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erin Martinez to family and friends

    Erin Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erin Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Martinez, NP.

    About Erin Martinez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265495352
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Martinez works at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Erin Martinez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Erin Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erin Martinez, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.