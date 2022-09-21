Erin Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Martinez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Erin Martinez, NP
Erin Martinez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Erin Martinez works at
Erin Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
KMC Physician's Group (PRIVATE OFFICE)6401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 868-6480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Martinez?
Very caring and knowledgeable
About Erin Martinez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265495352
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Martinez accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Martinez works at
8 patients have reviewed Erin Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.