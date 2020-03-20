Dr. McCallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin McCallen, OD
Dr. Erin McCallen, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN.
Walmart Pharmacy 10-3659501 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions (423) 309-8542
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been seen by her twice for the standard contact lens/eye glasses exams and have found her to be very personable, professional and practical . Id characterize her as someone whose deeply invested in ... and truely enjoys her patients . Who views her profession as a " calling". The wait was short , yet I noticed during my wait...that she took a considerable amount of time engaging with each patient . I'd recommend her without hesitation.
- Optometry
- English
- 1912088592
Dr. McCallen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallen.
