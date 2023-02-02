See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Erin Norton, NP

Pain Management
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Erin Norton, NP

Erin Norton, NP is a Pain Management Specialist in Anchorage, AK. 

Erin Norton works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Norton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 717-4764
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Great communicator, thoroughly explained what was going on and what was needed
    B. F. — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Erin Norton, NP
    About Erin Norton, NP

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114439197
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Norton works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Erin Norton’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Erin Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Norton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

