Erin Prokop, CFNP
Overview of Erin Prokop, CFNP
Erin Prokop, CFNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD.
Erin Prokop's Office Locations
Harford Primary Care, LLC615 W Macphail Rd Ste 106, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 638-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Ratings & Reviews
Erin has always been very kind. She is a super personable top rate professional. She's been wonderful in helping me with whatever my medical needs have been. I seriously have a great respect for Nurse Practitioner Erin Prokop.
About Erin Prokop, CFNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154310613
Erin Prokop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Prokop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Erin Prokop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Prokop.
