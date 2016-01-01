Erin Rayburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Rayburn, PA-C
Overview
Erin Rayburn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Erin Rayburn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unm Family Health Clinic Atrisco Heritage10800 Dennis Chavez Blvd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Directions (505) 272-6009
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Rayburn?
About Erin Rayburn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962804930
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Rayburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Rayburn works at
Erin Rayburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Rayburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Rayburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Rayburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.