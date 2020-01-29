Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erin Sandoval, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erin Sandoval, PHD is a Psychologist in College Station, TX.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oakwood Counseling207 Rock Prairie Rd Ste B, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 220-2281
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval?
Incredibly helpful and frames things in a way which you didn't think to look at them before. I felt really comfortable with her, and feel that she's genuine and sincere.
About Dr. Erin Sandoval, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285964882
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.