Dr. Erin Sonneberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonneberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Sonneberg, OD
Overview of Dr. Erin Sonneberg, OD
Dr. Erin Sonneberg, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Sonneberg works at
Dr. Sonneberg's Office Locations
-
1
iSee VisionCare, P.A.6651 Woolbright Rd Ste 112, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-9008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonneberg?
Dr. Sonneberg is phenomenal. I saw her for the first time due to sporadic double vision and she spent over an hour with me. She truly listens, which is a rarity, and is very warm yet thoroughly professional. I felt so reassured after my visit and can’t wait to get my glasses with the prism to correct the double vision. The entire staff is amazing. Can’t recommend her and the staff enough.
About Dr. Erin Sonneberg, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1851422083
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonneberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonneberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonneberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonneberg works at
Dr. Sonneberg speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonneberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonneberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonneberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonneberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.