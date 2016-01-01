See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Erin Szuch, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Erin Szuch, FNP

Erin Szuch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Erin Szuch works at Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Szuch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC
    660 Woodward Ave Ste 2430, Detroit, MI 48226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 457-9355
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Erin Szuch, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598043945
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Szuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Szuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Szuch works at Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Erin Szuch’s profile.

    Erin Szuch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Szuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Szuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Szuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

