Erin Trent, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Trent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Trent, PA-C
Overview
Erin Trent, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Erin Trent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KidzCare Pediatrics at Northside5617 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 423-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Trent?
About Erin Trent, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053301069
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Trent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Trent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Trent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Trent works at
2 patients have reviewed Erin Trent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Trent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Trent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Trent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.