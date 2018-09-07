Erin Walia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Walia, PA
Erin Walia, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Raphael Health Center401 E 34th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 926-1507
Erin is thorough, intelligent and her bedside manner is awesome! She takes the time to really listen and addresses all of the issues and/or concerns. I've never felt rushed or as I'm a burden on her time, like with other health care professionals.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184751943
