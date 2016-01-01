See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Erin Wright, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Erin Wright, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Erin Wright works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard
    2150 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4515
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Erin Wright, WHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1952464471
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

