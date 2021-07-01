Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernalyn Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC
Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
-
1
18101 Von Karman Ave Fl 3, Irvine, CA 92612
Directions
(949) 225-4464
Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday2:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Orange Coast Psychiatric Assocs27401 Los Altos, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 282-0027
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Listens well and makes my appointments comfortable.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942455597
- Hawaii Pacific University
