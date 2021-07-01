See All Nurse Practitioners in Irvine, CA
Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC

Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ernalyn Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    18101 Von Karman Ave Fl 3, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 225-4464
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Orange Coast Psychiatric Assocs
    27401 Los Altos, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 282-0027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ernalyn Montgomery?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Listens well and makes my appointments comfortable.
    S — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ernalyn Montgomery to family and friends

    Ernalyn Montgomery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ernalyn Montgomery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC.

    About Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942455597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Hawaii Pacific University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernalyn Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ernalyn Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Ernalyn Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ernalyn Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernalyn Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernalyn Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ernalyn Montgomery, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.