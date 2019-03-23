Dr. Ernest Bowling, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Bowling, OD
Dr. Ernest Bowling, OD is an Optometrist in Rome, GA.
Dr. Bowling's Office Locations
Amarabalan Rajendran MD PC3 Central Plz, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (516) 301-8155
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Bowling for several years, and also take my children to him. He is an excellent optometrist and is very knowledgeable in his field. He is very kind and personable and spends as much time with you as you need. He also has a great personality and sense of humor that makes the appointment time very pleasant. I highly recommend him if you are looking for an optometrist.
About Dr. Ernest Bowling, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598771768
Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.