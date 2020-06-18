See All Chiropractors in Council Bluffs, IA
Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC is a Chiropractor in Council Bluffs, IA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    25 S 15th St Ste 4, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 322-3200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 18, 2020
Excellent service. He explains what he is doing and why. I've been seeing him for over 15 years and have recommended him to many friends over the years.
Betty — Jun 18, 2020
About Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881779429
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Skare II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skare II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skare II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skare II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skare II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

