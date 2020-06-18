Dr. Skare II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC
Overview
Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC is a Chiropractor in Council Bluffs, IA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25 S 15th St Ste 4, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Directions (712) 322-3200
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. He explains what he is doing and why. I've been seeing him for over 15 years and have recommended him to many friends over the years.
About Dr. Ernest Skare II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1881779429
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skare II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skare II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skare II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skare II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.