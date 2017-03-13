Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo, LMHC
Overview
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Coral Gables, FL.
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo works at
Locations
-
1
Family Counseling and Coaching of Miami75 Valencia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 640-5608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo?
Very comfortable environment, and Ernesto and Lazara are very gracious and accommodating. His level of attention and treatment during therapy definitely makes a difference.
About Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1164655825
Frequently Asked Questions
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo works at
Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo speaks Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernesto Felipe-Cuervo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.