Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernesto Segismundo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT
Overview
Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Aamft
Ernesto Segismundo works at
Locations
-
1
Bruce D Appelbaum MD Inc.18811 Huntington St Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (909) 247-8820
-
2
California Altura Vista285 Imperial Hwy Ste 104, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (909) 247-8820Monday6:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 9:00pmThursday6:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ernesto Segismundo?
About Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Tagalog
- 1609918408
Education & Certifications
- Aamft
- Turning Point Counseling
- Biola Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Ernesto Segismundo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ernesto Segismundo works at
Ernesto Segismundo speaks Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Ernesto Segismundo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ernesto Segismundo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernesto Segismundo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernesto Segismundo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.