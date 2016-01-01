See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Huntington Beach, CA
Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Aamft

Ernesto Segismundo works at Bruce D Appelbaum MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce D Appelbaum MD Inc.
    18811 Huntington St Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 247-8820
  2. 2
    California Altura Vista
    285 Imperial Hwy Ste 104, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 247-8820
    Monday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609918408
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Aamft
Fellowship
Internship
  • Turning Point Counseling
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Biola Univeristy
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Ernesto Segismundo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernesto Segismundo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ernesto Segismundo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Ernesto Segismundo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ernesto Segismundo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernesto Segismundo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernesto Segismundo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

