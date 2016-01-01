See All Nurse Practitioners in Winter Park, FL
Ernesto Velazquez, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ernesto Velazquez, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ernesto Velazquez, APRN

Ernesto Velazquez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winter Park, FL. 

Ernesto Velazquez works at VIP Family Practice in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Marino, FNP-BC
Danielle Marino, FNP-BC
4.9 (50)
View Profile
Skeeter Nembhard, APRN
Skeeter Nembhard, APRN
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Kennie Rodriguez, APRN
Kennie Rodriguez, APRN
4.0 (1)
View Profile

Ernesto Velazquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    VIP Family Practice
    483 N Semoran Blvd # 210, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 674-2044
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ernesto Velazquez?

    Photo: Ernesto Velazquez, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Ernesto Velazquez, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ernesto Velazquez to family and friends

    Ernesto Velazquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ernesto Velazquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ernesto Velazquez, APRN.

    About Ernesto Velazquez, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255973434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ernesto Velazquez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernesto Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ernesto Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ernesto Velazquez works at VIP Family Practice in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Ernesto Velazquez’s profile.

    Ernesto Velazquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ernesto Velazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernesto Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernesto Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ernesto Velazquez, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.