Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Overview

Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Dr. Liebowitz works at Coastal Virginia Psychological Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Virginia Psychological Associates
    333 Kellam Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 499-1694

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2018
    Dr. Liebowitz got me through some very dark times. He is so easy to talk to, so be sure to be honest with him so he can truly help you. At first, I held back out of embarrassment, but once I let it all out, he got me on a path that changed my life. He helped me get to the root of my depression, so that we could treat it properly. It feels so freeing to understand that many Americans have mental health issues, and I shouldn’t be ashamed of that. I’m feeling happy again! Highly recommended!!!
    Chesapeake, VA — Dec 05, 2018
    About Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457304115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebowitz works at Coastal Virginia Psychological Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Liebowitz’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

