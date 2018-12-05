Dr. Liebowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Liebowitz works at
Locations
Coastal Virginia Psychological Associates333 Kellam Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 499-1694
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Liebowitz got me through some very dark times. He is so easy to talk to, so be sure to be honest with him so he can truly help you. At first, I held back out of embarrassment, but once I let it all out, he got me on a path that changed my life. He helped me get to the root of my depression, so that we could treat it properly. It feels so freeing to understand that many Americans have mental health issues, and I shouldn’t be ashamed of that. I’m feeling happy again! Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Errol Liebowitz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457304115
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebowitz.
