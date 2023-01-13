See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Eryn McIntyre, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (256)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eryn McIntyre, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

Eryn McIntyre works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane
    9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 280-3939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Melasma Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 256 ratings
    Patient Ratings (256)
    5 Star
    (250)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Eryn McIntyre, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1093901753
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eryn McIntyre, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eryn McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eryn McIntyre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eryn McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eryn McIntyre works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane in Austin, TX. View the full address on Eryn McIntyre’s profile.

    256 patients have reviewed Eryn McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eryn McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eryn McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eryn McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

