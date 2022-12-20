Esmeralda Guerrero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Esmeralda Guerrero, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Esmeralda Guerrero, MSN
Esmeralda Guerrero, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA.
Esmeralda Guerrero works at
Esmeralda Guerrero's Office Locations
Sadia S. Khan, MD3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was six for 6 months not knowing and wasn't getting answers. Came to Esmeralda she helped me tremendously. I was able get back to my normal life .
About Esmeralda Guerrero, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487905543
Frequently Asked Questions
Esmeralda Guerrero accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esmeralda Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Esmeralda Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esmeralda Guerrero.
