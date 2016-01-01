Esra Ahmed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esra Ahmed, LPC
Overview
Esra Ahmed, LPC is a Counselor in Southaven, MS.
Esra Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellness Clinic PC5740 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 892-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Esra Ahmed?
About Esra Ahmed, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144545062
Frequently Asked Questions
Esra Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Esra Ahmed works at
2 patients have reviewed Esra Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esra Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esra Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esra Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.