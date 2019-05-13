Esra Gokturk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Esra Gokturk, NP
Esra Gokturk, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA.
Novamed Associates Concierge Medicine8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 641-0333
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Esra has been our family doctor for almost 20 years. She is kind, a great listener, and does thorough work. She has all the best traits you would want in a medical professional. I cannot rate her highly enough.
About Esra Gokturk, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154598100
