Estela Long, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Estela Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Estela Long, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Estela Long, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Ruskin, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 934 Cypress Village Blvd Ste A, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Estela Long?
THE BEST!!! Love her!!!
About Estela Long, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1700924826
Frequently Asked Questions
Estela Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Estela Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Estela Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Estela Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Estela Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.