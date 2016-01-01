See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Longmeadow, MA
Overview

Estelle Lakritz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Longmeadow, MA. 

Estelle Lakritz works at Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA in Longmeadow, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA
    175 Dwight Rd Ste 106, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 563-2221
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA
    222 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 563-2221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Estelle Lakritz, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1811024532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brightside For Children & Families
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Suny-Stonybrook
    Undergraduate School

