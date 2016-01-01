Estelle Lakritz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Estelle Lakritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Estelle Lakritz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Longmeadow, MA.
Estelle Lakritz works at
Locations
Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA175 Dwight Rd Ste 106, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 563-2221Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA222 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 563-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health New England (HNE)
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Tufts Health Plan
About Estelle Lakritz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brightside For Children & Families
- Suny-Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions
Estelle Lakritz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Estelle Lakritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Estelle Lakritz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Estelle Lakritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Estelle Lakritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Estelle Lakritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.