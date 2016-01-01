Ester Yang, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ester Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ester Yang, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ester Yang, PA-C
Ester Yang, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA.
Ester Yang works at
Ester Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ester Yang?
About Ester Yang, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1699154013
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Ester Yang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ester Yang using Healthline FindCare.
Ester Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ester Yang works at
Ester Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ester Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ester Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ester Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.