Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Ha, OD
Overview of Dr. Esther Ha, OD
Dr. Esther Ha, OD is an Optometrist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Ha's Office Locations
Edison Eyecare & Vision Center1945 State Route 27 Ste 2, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 543-0706
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough exam. Friendly environment. Reasonable price and will work with vision plan discount. Love my new glasses! I usually get dizzy with new glasses but I transitioned to these new ones smoothly with no issues at all! Thanks Dr Ha! Will be back for my next annual check up.
About Dr. Esther Ha, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124109046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
