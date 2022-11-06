Esther Levine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Esther Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Esther Levine, PA-C
Esther Levine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY.
Schweiger Dermatology Pllc229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-7778Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- 1199SEIU
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ester Levine is knowledgeable and thorough. She takes time to listen to my concerns.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902930738
Esther Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Esther Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esther Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Esther Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.