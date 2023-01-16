Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esther Markus, PHD
Overview
Dr. Esther Markus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 E Gregory Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 561-3316
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markus?
We learned that people can be made aware of situations and make changes there. It's difficult to change who you are. If you believe your relationship is worth time & energy, Dr. Makus will help you wade through all the other stuff. She's wonderful & caring.
About Dr. Esther Markus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861410805
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.