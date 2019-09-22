Dr. Wangler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esther Wangler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Esther Wangler, PHD is a Psychologist in Lima, OH.
Dr. Wangler works at
Locations
Covenant Ministry Services, 1130 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Wangler as a doctor during one of the hardest times of my life. She was the bright light, knowledge that I needed to not only overcome my adversity but to understand who I am. I apply her teaching even today some 10 plus years later. She helped me beat an eating disorder, life stressors and so much more. Although we met at OCF It was life changing
About Dr. Esther Wangler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710110556
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wangler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wangler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wangler.
