Esther Wei, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Esther Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Esther Wei, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Esther Wei, NP
Esther Wei, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Esther Wei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Esther Wei's Office Locations
-
1
ACN East - WCIMA505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Esther Wei?
About Esther Wei, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255458972
Frequently Asked Questions
Esther Wei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Esther Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esther Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Esther Wei works at
2 patients have reviewed Esther Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.