Ethan Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ethan Young, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ethan Young, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Ethan Young works at
Locations
-
1
Andrea Dempsey, MD7170 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 463-3333
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ethan Young?
He is the kindest and most attentive PA I’ve ever been to!
About Ethan Young, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124590229
Frequently Asked Questions
Ethan Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ethan Young works at
3 patients have reviewed Ethan Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethan Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethan Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethan Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.