Ethel Daniels, MFT
Ethel Daniels, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA.
Long Beach Center for Psychotherapy600 E Ocean Blvd Ste 400B, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 987-3535
- First Health
Best therapist I've ever seen-so sharp...and kind!
About Ethel Daniels, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1184972325
5 patients have reviewed Ethel Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethel Daniels.
