Ethel Daniels, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Overview

Ethel Daniels, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. 

Ethel Daniels works at Long Beach Center for Psychotherapy in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Center for Psychotherapy
    600 E Ocean Blvd Ste 400B, Long Beach, CA 90802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 987-3535
    Jul 28, 2016
    Best therapist I've ever seen-so sharp...and kind!
    Long Beach, CA — Jul 28, 2016
    About Ethel Daniels, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1184972325
    • 1184972325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ethel Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ethel Daniels works at Long Beach Center for Psychotherapy in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Ethel Daniels’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ethel Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethel Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethel Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethel Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

