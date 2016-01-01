Ethel Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ethel Hanna, MFT
Overview
Ethel Hanna, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Locations
- 1 25431 Cabot Rd Ste 104, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (714) 995-1223
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ethel Hanna, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619086535
Frequently Asked Questions
