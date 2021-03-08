See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Ethel Robertson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ethel Robertson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ethel Robertson, NP

Ethel Robertson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Pamela Adreon, FNP
Pamela Adreon, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Ethel Robertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    404 Dr Db Todd Jr Blvd Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 291-9923
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ethel Robertson?

    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr. Robertson took a wholistic approach with my healthcare and focused on everything from what I was eating, to how much I was exercising, to how I was feeling regarding my mental health. She was always so thorough in her medical explanation of things. She wanted to make sure that I understood my medical conditions as well as she did, and she would take the time to scientifically break concepts down until I understood them backwards and forward. You could tell that she really cared about you as a patient. She was always so sweet, and sometimes she and the other practitioner who is affiliated there would even pray over me at the end of my appointments, and not just for whatever medical issues I had going on, but also for various non-medical related challenges that I had going on in my life. I highly recommend this Healthcare facility to all in the Nashville area, they are awesome ??!!
    Jeremy Stokes — Mar 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ethel Robertson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ethel Robertson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ethel Robertson to family and friends

    Ethel Robertson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ethel Robertson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ethel Robertson, NP.

    About Ethel Robertson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992892574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ethel Robertson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ethel Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ethel Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ethel Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Ethel Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethel Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethel Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethel Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ethel Robertson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.