Etido Udosen, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Etido Udosen, MSN

Etido Udosen, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX. 

Etido Udosen works at Amerihealth Consultant Pllc in Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Etido Udosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amerihealth Consultant Pllc
    255 W Lebanon Ste 224, Frisco, TX 75036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 372-6126

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 06, 2021
This practitioner is very compassionate and easy to talk to. Here's non-judgmental and is a great listener. I didn't feel rushed. I would highly recommend this NP!
Mar 06, 2021
Photo: Etido Udosen, MSN
About Etido Udosen, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083200208
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Etido Udosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Etido Udosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Etido Udosen works at Amerihealth Consultant Pllc in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Etido Udosen’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Etido Udosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Etido Udosen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Etido Udosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Etido Udosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

