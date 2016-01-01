Eudaldo Aponte, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eudaldo Aponte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Eudaldo Aponte, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Eudaldo Aponte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Archways Inc919 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 763-2030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Hialeah Office5951 NW 173rd Dr Unit 7, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (305) 557-1030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Eudaldo Aponte, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1720450166
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Abraham Flemenbaum MD/ Dr. Donna Rush, ARNP - Geriatric/Adult Psychiatry|Dr. Alina C. Nodal, MD, PA - Geriatric/Adult/Child psychiatry and psychotherapy|Ms. Sherry Freeman, ARNP - Adult/ Psychotherapy/ Substance Use Disorder
Frequently Asked Questions
Eudaldo Aponte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eudaldo Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eudaldo Aponte works at
Eudaldo Aponte speaks Spanish.
Eudaldo Aponte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eudaldo Aponte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eudaldo Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eudaldo Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.