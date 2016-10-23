Dr. Eugene Domenico, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domenico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Domenico, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Domenico, PHD is a Counselor in Lockport, NY.
Locations
- 1 437 Bewley Building, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 438-2435
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Domenico saved my marriage and helped my husband successfully manage his depression when we first starting going to him, more than 15 years ago. Since then, we've returned off and on for problems with the kids. I've dealt with many other psychologists, and Dr. Domenico is the best by far. He is especially good at relationship issues, because he can bring both individuals together and help them see the other's point of view and moderate a fruitful conversation between them and himself.
About Dr. Eugene Domenico, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1679608103
