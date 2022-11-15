Dr. Modell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eugene Modell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Modell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Modell works at
Locations
Hope Holding Pride and Equality Counseling Center Inc1601 Carmen Dr Ste 211, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-3727
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Modell is great he helped me through so much the time we had talking together he’s a caring and listens to everything you have to say
About Dr. Eugene Modell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Modell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Modell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modell, there are benefits to both methods.