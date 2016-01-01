See All Physicians Assistants in Turnersville, NJ
Eugenia Figured, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Eugenia Figured, PA-C

Eugenia Figured, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Turnersville, NJ. 

Eugenia Figured works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eugenia Figured's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Eugenia Figured, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1861612988
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

