Eunice Georgiadis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eunice Georgiadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eunice Georgiadis, NP
Overview of Eunice Georgiadis, NP
Eunice Georgiadis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Eunice Georgiadis works at
Eunice Georgiadis' Office Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 680-4227
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eunice Georgiadis?
About Eunice Georgiadis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245477660
Frequently Asked Questions
Eunice Georgiadis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eunice Georgiadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eunice Georgiadis works at
Eunice Georgiadis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eunice Georgiadis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eunice Georgiadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eunice Georgiadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.