Eunice Georgiadis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Eunice Georgiadis, NP

Eunice Georgiadis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Eunice Georgiadis works at Manhattan Physicians Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eunice Georgiadis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 680-4227

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eunice Georgiadis, NP.

About Eunice Georgiadis, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245477660
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Eunice Georgiadis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eunice Georgiadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Eunice Georgiadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Eunice Georgiadis works at Manhattan Physicians Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Eunice Georgiadis’s profile.

Eunice Georgiadis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eunice Georgiadis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eunice Georgiadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eunice Georgiadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

