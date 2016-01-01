Eunice Macallister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eunice Macallister, NP
Overview of Eunice Macallister, NP
Eunice Macallister, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Eunice Macallister works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Eunice Macallister's Office Locations
-
1
Bmc Primary Care725 Albany St Ste B, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7428
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eunice Macallister?
About Eunice Macallister, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104932862
Frequently Asked Questions
Eunice Macallister accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eunice Macallister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eunice Macallister works at
Eunice Macallister has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eunice Macallister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eunice Macallister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eunice Macallister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.