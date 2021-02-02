See All Nurse Practitioners in Garland, TX
Eunice Ontita, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Eunice Ontita, APRN

Eunice Ontita, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Garland, TX. 

Eunice Ontita works at Healing Souls Psychiatry in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eunice Ontita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Souls Psychiatry
    3635 Broadway Blvd # A, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 787-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Feb 02, 2021
Eunice has a private practice in Garland, TX Healing Souls Psychiatry to schedule an appointment call (972) 787-0060
Healing Souls Psychiatry — Feb 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Eunice Ontita, APRN
About Eunice Ontita, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Swahili
NPI Number
  • 1104326784
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Texas At Arlington Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner-Masters In Nursing (Msn)
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Eunice Ontita, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eunice Ontita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Eunice Ontita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Eunice Ontita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Eunice Ontita works at Healing Souls Psychiatry in Garland, TX. View the full address on Eunice Ontita’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Eunice Ontita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eunice Ontita.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eunice Ontita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eunice Ontita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

