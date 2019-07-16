Eural Gordon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eural Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eural Gordon, NP is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Neurologic Center Inc.7400 District Blvd Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Directions (661) 847-9773
Ratings & Reviews
Well first of all I didn't like going to hospitals nor liked doctors visits for a long time ,until one day 2 years ago I woke up one morning with a terrible pian in my right arm a pain I never felt before I tried to bare as much pain as I could which was about 5.5-6 hrs.which durning that time I was making phone calls to my family and friends for a good doctor to go to about my arm and you know the mojority says for me to go to the ER so I thought about for a little minute as the minute ticked on I received a phone call from my favorite anty who I dearly trust she was calling me to recommend me giving her doctor a shot so I maned up and made an appointment to go see my anties doctor which turns out to be Dr.Gordon who turns out to be a great NP who knows his stuff ,I explained my situation with my arm and the doc went right to the cause and had me feeling back to my good old self thanks doc I'll be seeing soon.
Eural Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eural Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Eural Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eural Gordon.
