Dr. Eva Abel, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eva Abel, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gloucester, VA.
Dr. Abel works at
Locations
Chesapeake Counseling7296 York Ave, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 695-2557
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Able for several months during a stressful divorce/custody battle and also to help me with some personal issues. I found her to be very warm and insightful and an excellent listener. She was very helpful during that tough time and I consider her to be an excellent therapist and an even better person. If she sees this, I want her to know I appreciate her help and finally conquered the recurring issue I had with smoking too much weed! Haha, funny but true :) She's great!
About Dr. Eva Abel, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
